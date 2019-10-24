If you have any unused or expired medications that you would like to get rid of, you can bring them to a secure location this weekend.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and you can dispose of any medications you may have at the Pocatello Police Department.
This provides a safe way to rid of them so that they aren't thrown away or flushed down the toilet and wind up in landfills or used by other people instead.
Dianne Brush, Community Services Specialist at Pocatello Police Department said, "You can just pour all of your pills in a zip-lock bag we don't have to have the containers. If you bring in liquids or cough syrup or something they just have to be in a zip-lock bag."
You can bring them to the Pocatello Police Department located at 911 North 7th Avenue from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
No needles will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.