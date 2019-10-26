Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The Pocatello Police Department joined thousands of other law enforcement agencies across the country in helping get rid of unused prescription drugs.
The annual event allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions with no questions asked. The day also aims to educate the public on the potential for abuse of certain medications.
Prescription drugs can also be harmful to the environment when flushed down the toilet or disposed of improperly. and that is something local law enforcement wants the public to understand.
Pocatello Police Department Community Services Specialist Dianne Brush says, "Because it's very difficult to clean all these newer pharmaceuticals out of our water. It's difficult for cities' treatment plants to clean all of that out."
The Pocatello Police Department has a drug drop box available to the public year-round at its main offices in the city complex building.
