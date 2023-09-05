The Edson Fichter Nature Talks are back for their third year.
Every Thursday this month, there will be a presentation at the Edson Fichter Nature Area's amphitheater.
Specialists from Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State University, Idaho Master Naturalists, and the city of Pocatello will lecture on the Portneuf River Valley. The first presentation will be this week and is titled 'Pollinators of the Portneuf'.
Jennifer Jackson, the IDFG Southeast Regional Communication Manager, talked about picking topics and how each year has been different.
"Every year, there's a diversity in topics and a diversity in presenters, and we try to pick topics that either members of the public have expressed an interest in hearing about, or just maybe it's information that we want to get out there because we know there's something exciting going on in our community. Or something that is worth hearing about."
The lecture series is free to attend, but seating is limited. Idaho Fish and Game suggests showing up early and bringing chairs and blankets.
The lectures start at 6:00 p.m. and end at 7:00 p.m.
More information about the lectures can be found by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.