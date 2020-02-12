Starting Wednesday, thousands of high school athletes and their coaches and families from around Idaho and the world will be descending upon the Gate City for the 42nd Annual Simplot Games.
The event gets underway Wednesday as athletes get warmed up at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.
Thursday, a ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30pm at the Holt Arena followed by the first day of preliminary competition.
Friday morning, Paralympic Silver Medalist John Register will be the keynote speaker at the Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends event at the ISU Student Union Ballroom. Tickets are available at the Simplot Games website.
Competition will run through Friday and Saturday.
