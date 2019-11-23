Nearly 2,000 Idaho children need homes

November is National Adoption Month. The month is set aside as a way to raise awareness about need for adoptive families in the United Sates. According to the Department of Health and Welfare, there are currently 1,750 kids in care in the state of Idaho alone.
Friday, the Bannock County Family Court celebrated one family that opened its heart to adoption. It also used the opportunity to raise awareness for other local children who are in need of a family.
A local woman at the event with adopted and foster children of her own says it's not just the kids who are changed in the adoption and fostering process.
Jacque Burt (foster parent for over 15 years) says, "Two of my children have come to me through foster care and I'm a better person because of it. My husband and I are better parents because of it, and we're blessed. These are my children. They came through someone else and I'm grateful and I love those people who gave birth to them, but there was not a way for them to go home. So, we were able to adopt them and they blessed our lives. I can't imagine my life without them."
Burt says for those who can't adopt or foster but want to help, the best thing to do is to approach families that are fostering and offer your support. She says to become their village.
