The Better Business Bureau is once again seeing an increase in scam calls this holiday season.
What's happening lately is called "neighbor spoofing" where scammers will disguise their number as someone you may already have in your phone.
These could be your friends or family, or even popular businesses such as Amazon or Apple, since you'd be most inclined to pick these calls up.
Once they get you on the phone, they will try their best to convince you that they are who they say they are to get your information.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "They play a lot on your motions. Whether something bad has happened, whether your social security card has a fraud alert, or it's the tax commission and you owe taxes, a lot of times they play on that emotion trying to scare you into giving them your personal or financial information."
The best thing to do if you receive a call from an unknown is to not pick up let it go to voice-mail to avoid the risk of being scammed.
