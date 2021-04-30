Neighbor Works Pocatello Featured for 'Idaho Gives'

The ‘Idaho Gives’ campaign raises money for hundreds of non-profit organizations across the state.
‘Neighbor Works Pocatello’ is one of the non-profits being featured.
‘Neighbor Works Pocatello’ Executive Director Mark Dahlquist says the money they receive from ‘Idaho Gives’ will go towards enhancing local neighborhoods, beautification projects, upgrades for homes for low and moderate income homeowners and resources for neighborhood cleanups.
Their goal is to do 15 home improvement projects this year and raise $10,000 dollars through ‘Idaho Gives’ to help with that.
“The one thing that I love about ‘Idaho Gives’ is it’s flexible funding and the organization can deploy that money in whatever way it needs to and be quick with the deployment about it and so I just can’t under emphasize that the private donations that we receive from the community, that they are just so highly valuable and they are so flexible for us,” says Mark Dahlquist, Executive Director, Neighbor Works Pocatello.
To donate to your favorite non-profit, you can go to www.IdahoGives.Org
