In November of 2021, ground was broken on the Bonneville Commons housing development.
This project features 26 single family homes built where Bonneville Elementary used to be on North Eighth Avenue.
It is a $6.2 million dollar project through NeighborWorks Pocatello in an effort to provide affordable housing.
NeighborWorks is covering most of the cost of the project with some funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Executive Director of NeighborWorks Pocatello Mark Dahlquist says that this is truly a community project.
“You got to involve the neighborhoods," says NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Directo Mark Dahlquist, "you have to involve kind of local entities that have some affinity for that area. And so, I'm pleased to say that right now we're really going in the later stages of this, that we started the vertical construction actually last November and started putting some foundations and framing there. And we're at the point right now where our very first home went on the MLS on Tuesday.”
With just a few townhouses left to go, NeighborWorks hopes to have the project completed by November.
