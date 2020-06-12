NeighborWorks Pocatello is hosting a ‘Curbside Pay-it-Forward’ flowerpot giveaway this Saturday.
Normally they do a ‘pay-it-forward’ barbecue to celebrate ‘NeighborWorks Week.’
But due to Covid-19 and social distancing, they are changing it up this year to a ‘curbside flowerpot giveaway.’
Cars will drive on 7th Street at Caldwell Park and NeighborWorks will hand them a free flowerpot in exchange for a verbal pledge to do something positive to pay-it-forward.
“It’s a really cool event. I think it’s a great way to highlight NeighborWorks and the work that we do in the community as well as kind of highlighting, making people take a second to think about how they can pay it forward to their community as well,’ says Katie McCarthy, NeighborWorks.
The event will go from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.