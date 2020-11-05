In October, KPVI told you about the City of Pocatello adopting a Resolution of Welcome. An Idaho State University student from Nepal helped draft the document. He tells KPVI what the process was like and why he got involved.
"I like it. It's been amazing and has given me wonderful opportunities which have really shaped my life," Rituraj Yadav says about living in Pocatello. The Nepal native moved to Idaho in 2016 to further his education at ISU. Since then, he has fallen in love with his new home.
When he became chair of the Pocatello Human Relations Advisory Committee he knew it was time to start working with local officials to ensure that all those who chose to make Pocatello home have the same positive experience he's had.
"He was very supportive of this and his support was really valuable," Yadav says about his experience working with Mayor Brian Blad.
As the Resolution of Welcome started to take shape, Yadav reached out to members of the city council for additional help. "When I pitched this to the council leaders in their working session meeting, they were very supportive of this," He says. "In fact, they were looking for what else we can do after this passes to keep it alive."
Yadav and city leaders looked to the city's mission statement and other values to draft the resolution. "It reaffirms the City of Pocatello as a welcoming and inclusive city. The city, for a long period of time, has welcomed people from all walks of life."
The resolution officially declares the city will accept all who decide to call this place home. The city council unanimously voted to adopt the resolution when the final draft was presented at a council meeting.
Yadav says the resolution comes with an end goal: "That nobody in this community feels insecure just because of their color, or race, or their desirability, or anything. We want everyone to feel safe and welcome."
