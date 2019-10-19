Never too old to make a dream come true

From cheering on the orange and black to the seeing the black and silver in person, one organization is making a local man's dreams come true.
If you've met Charles Buck, chances are you've noticed something about him.
Charles Buck says, "It reminds me of my uncle. Me and my uncle used to watch it every Sunday. We'd just watch anybody play football, but I've liked the raiders since I was 12."
He loves the Oakland Raiders. So much so he wears the team's regalia everywhere he goes. On November 17, he'll be able to wear it at his first NFL game.
Buck says, "I'm pretty happy about it."
That happiness is thanks to the ELF (Enriching Lives & Families) Project.
ELF Project Executive Director Jonny Fisher says, "The vision statement of the elf project is: 'Enriching lives today, providing hope for tomorrow.' Somebody like Charles is ideal for the ELF Project. Someone who doesn't have a lot to get excited about in life, and we want to give that excitement to him, and we also want him to know that people care about him and love him still."
The ELF Project needs partners to help give hope to its recipients. So for Buck, they teamed up with Gateway Transitional Care Center (where Buck's a resident) and the Idaho Kidney Center (where Buck is a patient) to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.
Gateway Transitional Care Center Executive Director Gavin Monteath says, "Getting him an extra treatment of dialysis prior to leaving on that Saturday. So, there will be coordination there and then the medications that he'll need for the three days that we're gone. And then, making sure that we're back for his dialysis appointment Monday morning."
Buck will need a small team with him to make sure he is healthy at his first NFL game.
The trip will cost $4,000 and for those helping raise funds, it's a personal cause.
Idaho Kidney Center Community Liaison Dominee Hall says, "I was the social worker the day Charles walked in the doors and so, I've been a part of his life, as well as so many others, and it's not often you can make somebody's dream come true."
All that work getting the trip planned, organized and funded doesn't go unnoticed.
Buck says, "I tell them thank you, and thanks for helping me, and thanks for making my wish."
The JRM Foundation sponsored $1,000 to the ELF Project for Buck's trip and there will be an event to help raise the other $3,000 at Gateway on November 7.
To donate to make Buck's trip possible or to learn more about the ELF Project, visit:
paypal.me/elfproject
You can also contact the ELF Project Executive Director at:
