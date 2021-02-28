Some local residents are helping the My World Discovery Museum by building a new addition for the kids.
This play structure has been in development for the last six months and should be finished by may.
It also includes different influences from around the world like India and Africa.
"Originally we started with the idea that the museum was meant to help kids learn about their world and so we were trying to think what's something that could allow them to experience different parts of the world and it kind of evolved from there," said Play Structure Creator Zackary Warnock.
The group has raised about $7,500 with a goal of $10,000 to $12,000.
The goal of this is to help kids learn about their world outside of the gem state.
If you would like do donate to the group's project, visit myworlddiscoverymuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.