A group of 15 animal lovers learned about the strain the pandemic was putting on local animal shelters and decided to do something about it. They eventually came to the conclusion that the best way to help was to start a new animal rescue program called Aid to Adoption Rescue.
If you take a walk on the trails at Sacajawea Park in Pocatello you might run into Sarge the four-year-old chocolate lab. When you meet Sarge, there's a very good chance he might be taking a rest.
"His owners unfortunately both had dementia, and were loving him to death," explained Shelby Blomquist. "Instead of feeding him kibble and healthy food, they were feeding him hamburger, sausage, and whole milk." All that human food led to Sarge gaining weight, and a lot of it.
Shelby and Andrew Blomquist stepped in to foster the dog. He was too big to get on a scale. However, they estimate he weighed between 235 and 250 pounds. According to the American Kennel Club, a male lab should weigh between 65 and 80 pounds. Sarge was triple that amount.
"He had never seen kibble before," stated Shelby. "He didn't know what it was, so there was like three days he didn't even eat. He thought we were intentionally starving him when we were giving him good, healthy food." Currently, Sarge eats twice a day. Four cups of dog food in the morning and in the evening. That seems like too much food and for a dog with a healthy weight it is. However, to make sure Sarge gets to his goal weight safely, his food portions are being gradually reduced.
Sarge is adapting to his new diet, and exercise is now part of his daily routine as well. "If you can call them walks," said Shelby." "We'll go a little bit, rest, go a little bit, rest, then he's ready to go home." Not only is Sarge walking now (even if it's only a few steps at a time), but he even plays a few rounds of fetch.
The couple has been fostering the dog for just over a month. So far, he's down 30 pounds and he'll need to get down to 100 pounds before he can go to a new home. "I hate to see them go," added Andrew Blomquist. "But at the same time, like she (Shelby) mentioned, it's good that they have a forever home."
As Sarge's health continues to improve his foster family is starting to see just how good this boy really is. "He's so gentle. He gets along with everybody," explained Shelby. "We haven't come across a critter he doesn't like or get along with."
Aid to Adoption Rescue is now officially a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is run by volunteers like the Blomquists. By getting the nonprofit status, the program did qualify for some funding. However, volunteers and fosters often spend their own money to make sure the animals they rescue are happy and health. Aid to Adoption Rescue serves all of Bannock County and any other surrounding communities it can.
If you want to learn more about the rescue, or how to get involved visit the rescue's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/aid2adoptionrescue
