Bingham Healthcare has opened its second weight loss clinic in Idaho Falls.
They re-branded their weight loss and wellness program which is now called "Empower."
It gives patients a variety of options such as bariatric surgery for those who have not been able to lose weight with diet and exercise alone, and non-surgical methods for people who have between 20 to 40 pounds to lose.
These options include an inter-gastric balloon, diet and exercise counseling, and weight loss medications.
They also offer wellness options such as stress reduction, sleep improvement, and plan to offer yoga in the future.
Dr. Tammy Fouse, Bariatric Surgeon at Bingham Memorial Hospital said, "We have tapped into the breath of treating all aspects of the disease and that's why I'm so excited because we offer all those treatment strategies to the patient."
The new clinic is located at 1975 Martha Avenue, Suite A in Idaho Falls.
Bingham Healthcare is looking forward to expanding a third clinic into Pocatello in the near future.
