Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE HIGH WIND WARNING, SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE BLOWING DUST ADVISORY,VISIBILITY BETWEEN ONE QUARTER MILE AND ONE MILE IN BLOWING DUST EXPECTED. * WHERE...IDAHO FALLS, ROBERTS, REXBURG, ST. ANTHONY, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, FORT HALL, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY. BLOWING DUST WILL BE WORSE NORTH OF IDAHO FALLS NEAR ROBERTS AND ALONG I-86 FROM POCATELLO TO AMERICAN FALLS. ADDITIONALLY, NEAR FORT HALL ALONG I-15 COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE LOWER VISIBILITIES DUE TO DUST AS WELL. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 10 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITY. DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG I-15. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT DRIVE INTO AN AREA OF BLOWING DUST. REMEMBER, PULL ASIDE, STAY ALIVE. PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. BOATING WILL BE EXTREMELY HAZARDOUS, ESPECIALLY FOR SMALLER BOATS. &&