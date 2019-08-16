We have an update to the case of Samiir “Sam” Afraid of Bear who was captured twice on Thursday after breaking out of a police vehicle.
Afraid of Bear has been incarcerated on multiple outstanding warrants.
Three counts of felony burglary, one count of felony robbery, and one count of aggravated battery all out of Bingham County, and one count of misdemeanor petit theft out of Bannock County.
On Friday, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office filed one count of felony burglary from a case in July.
Afraid of Bear was also charged with felony escape and felony injury to jail property in regards to damage to the police vehicle.
