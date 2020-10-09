A ceremony was held for the new Chubbuck City Hall on Thursday.
The project began in March but with Covid-19, there was no formal ground breaking ceremony held.
A lot of the community wasn't aware that the new City Hall was being built so the city decided to have a Topping Off Ceremony which is usually held when the structure reaches its full height.
The new city hall will be much bigger, allow for employees to have their own offices instead of sharing them like many do now, and a new police headquarters, as well as a new animal control facility.
Kevin England, Mayor, Chubbuck said, "The intent behind all of the building we will be doing through the next 2 to 3 years is to get this community ready so that all of the facilities we have will serve this community for literally decades to come. I told them to make sure and look at least 50 years out, maybe 75."
The estimated completion date of the new City Hall is July 2021.
