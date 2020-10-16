New City Clerk has been appointed and confirmed

Pocatello will have a new City Clerk next month, but they aren't a new face to the building.
Konni Kendell has been confirmed to become the new city clerk for city hall on November 2nd.
Previously Kendell was the Deputy City Clerk, having been in that position for nearly a decade and working with City Hall for close to 13 years.
As the new City Clerk, she will be the primary historian for the city.
She also explains to us another key duty that the city clerk fulfills, "We also take care of meeting notices, minutes and agendas for our city council, so that our citizens know what's going to be happening with our city government. And so that they know that there is transparency in our government and that they can be apart of the process every step of the way."
