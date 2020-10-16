New City Clerk has been appointed and confirmed

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&