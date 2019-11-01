The City of Chubbuck is feeling some growing pains. Nearly a year ago, the city announced plans to build a new city hall to alleviate some of those pains. Today, Mayor Kevin England announced advancements in those plans.
Mayor Kevin England says, "We're hoping to have this out to bid by the end of January, the first part of February. And then, we hope to have a groundbreaking somewhere in March or April."
About three years ago, the city started to prioritize its needs. Hiring sufficient staff was the first priority. Now, the city is ready to deal with its growing pains.
Mayor England says, "Everything we're doing is based on our historical growth. Where we know what has happened over the last for or ten years, and we believe we can project that for the next five or ten and even up to 50 years."
Building a new city hall will benefit other city departments.
When the new city hall is complete, the police department will expand to be housed in the entire current city hall complex, and the chief of police says its a necessary expansion.
Chief of Police Bill Guiberson says, "The original building was built in the 80s and it was kind of designed for 12 to 13 people and we've got 35 employees now. And there's been additions over the years, additional space, a couple of offices here and there, but we've really outgrown that facility."
The police will get a larger space and the city plans to build a new animal shelter next door.
All three projects have a goal for time of completion.
Mayor England says, "We're hoping that it's finished in spring time of 2021."
At that time, the city will work on getting the fire department a new station.
The city has a budget of $15-million for the three projects. Mayor England says taxes will not be increased, nor will the public be asked to pass any bonds.
