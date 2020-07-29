A new high-tech company is coming soon to Bannock County.
ECS is a tech company that would provide unique cloud, cybersecurity, and data services to the area.
More importantly it will bring 60 new jobs to the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
The main offices of ECS are slated to inside the Citizens Community Bank Branch at the Pine Ridge Mall.
Angela Wilhelm, Executive Assistant, Bannock Development Corporation said, "ECS is a cybersecurity and data development facility that will be a great venue in which the company will be able to develop their current and future employees high tech careers and the facility will give the community a location and image to associate with ECS and we're excited to have them here.
A ribbon cutting is tentatively scheduled for late fall.
