Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. A WINTER MIX OF SNOW ARRIVING THIS AFTERNOON, FOLLOWING BY RAIN AND THE POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE DRIVING VISIBILITY DUE TO WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 TO 50 MPH THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. * WHERE...THE LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY INCLUDING THE CITIES OF POCATELLO, AMERICAN FALLS, FORT HALL, SHELLEY, BURLEY AND HEYBURN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL TO 11 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY, IF NOT DIFFICULT, ROAD CONDITIONS DUE TO SNOW AND POSSIBLE FREEZING DRIZZLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE TODAY AND MORNING COMMUTE SATURDAY. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&