"This antibody is specifically designed to bind to the virus, Sars-Cov-2 virus in the blood stream, and prevent the virus from entering our body's cells," says Chief Medical Officer Clay Prince.
This new antibody treatment is called "bamlanivimab". Although it may sound like a mouth-full this product is said to help high risk Covid-19 patients before the virus takes over.
"What those are are products that are designed to go into our blood stream and bind to things in our bloodstream that we don't want there," says Prince.
Things in the blood stream like Covid-19.
According to Prince, the FDA ran enough tests to where they saw reason to grant authorization.
Eventually it could be used nationwide.
"They (FDA) saw enough benefit with it in those trials that they on an emergency basis ...to grant authorization for its use nationwide," said Prince.
Executive Director of Business at Madison Memorial Hospital Doug McBride says the staff is always on high alert to deal with the continuous punches thrown by the pandemic.
"We're really high alert on what's happening so we're trying to stay on that cutting edge of what kind of treatments are available."
Patients who have already been hospitalized, however, may not be able to benefit from this treatment compared to others in the early stages of Covid-19, according to prince.
"What they found was that there was no benefit and in fact giving it to those patients may have made them worse," says Prince.
But high risk patients who were administered doses prior did see a drastic drop in being hospitalized, which to Prince is a relief to many people.
McBride says the Hospital will begin administering more does beginning next Tuesday at center in Rexburg.
"We have prepared a place at our Rexburg Medical Center, Madison Memorial Rexburg Medical Center where this will be housed," says McBride.
Although this will go to help a number of Covid positive patients, Dr. Prince says the work is far from over.
"We shouldn't use this, the availability of this new treatment as an excuse to lower our guard. It's not time for that," says Prince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.