Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero are expected. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall areas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets. &&