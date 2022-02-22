New Day Products is hosting a 5-K next month for a good cause.
The event is called the 'New Day Shamrock 5K-Your Way.'
It will run the entire month of March and will be virtual.
After registering for the event you can choose to do the 5-K anyway you want to, including walking, running, bike riding, or anything that gets you moving.
Then take a picture of you doing the 5-K and send it to New Day's Facebook page.
Registration fee is $25.00 dollars and includes a T-shirt.
All the money raised goes to transportation for New Day employees to get to and from work each day.
"The agency that provided that service no longer provided that service, so we immediately bought a van and we're running the tires off of this little mini van that we have. We're giving people ride, and again work is so important and for some of the folks that we work with, they don't have cars, they don't have the ability to drive so they really depend on these rides," says Terry Fredrickson, CEO, New Day Products.
Registration begins on Tuesday and you can register by calling New Day at 208-232-7807 or register in-person at 1704 North Main Street in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.