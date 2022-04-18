The Bannock County Sheriff's Office detention center has been short staffed for months.
Two new officers were sworn in by Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu. Deputies Samuel Anderson and Preston Harris took their oath of office Monday.
Both officers were joined by members of the sheriff's office and their families to celebrate their new careers. The sheriff's office says that the additions to the team are a relief for the existing staff who have had to put in extra hours to keep up with the 24/7 facility.
Both deputies started last Monday.
