On Sunday, we told you about a patient who had walked away from State Hospital South in Blackfoot.
We now have new information about the person who police are looking for.
He is 25-year-old Laithon Webb.
Webb had been an inmate in the Ada County Jail facing charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Battery on a Police Officer, all Felonies. A judge deemed Webb mentally unfit for court proceedings and committed him to State Hospital South.
He is 5’7”, 220 pounds and was last seen on Sunday on Cromwell Lane in Blackfoot.
If you see Webb, do not approach him, call (208) 785-1234 or 911.
