Police are releasing new information about a police standoff and officer-involved shooting that happened in Bingham County over the weekend.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Bingham County deputies were called to an abandoned home on Rose Road near 800 North 150 West.
Police found 51-year-old Bruce Diehl, of Shelley, trespassing inside the home.
Diehl has a history with Bonneville County law enforcement.
According to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, when deputies approached the house Diehl said if they came into the house they would "leave in a body bag."
About two hours into the standoff, the STAR team was called in. STAR stands for Southeast Idaho Special Tactics and Response Team.
An armored vehicle was used to breach the door and Diehl fired multiple times at the vehicle. According to police, he also fired at a patrol car.
The Bonneville County SWAT team was also called in to assist. SWAT covered one side of the house and STAR covered the other side.
Rowland said the STAR team tried using gas inside the house several times but Diehl did not leave. Instead, he fired shots at the STAR team.
Around noon, Diehl was shot by SWAT. Deputies gave him first-aid and he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 40 minutes later.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the incident.
There have been four fatal officer-involved shootings in Eastern Idaho in the last week.
On Monday, Feb. 8, an Idaho Falls police officer shot and killed a man in his backyard after mistaking him for a wanted suspect.
Another man, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was killed in a shootout with U.S. Marshals in Pocatello on Saturday. That shooting was part of a search for an armed and dangerous fugitive.
On Monday, Feb. 15, a Rexburg man was shot and killed by Rexburg Police. Further details about that incident have not yet been released.
