A new exhibit opens this Saturday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History at Idaho State University.
The new exhibit is called "In The Shadows" which highlights all the life in Idaho behind the scenes, essentially things that you don't normally see.
These are creatures such as a big wolf spider that live in people's basements and mites that live on people's faces.
These creatures and animals are blown up so you can see them better in large scale including yellow jacks, ticks, crickets, and other wildlife that are active at night such as mountain lions and owls.
The exhibit took over a year to put together and was a combined effort of students at ISU and those who work at the Idaho Virtualization Laboratory.
Jesse Pruitt, Manager, Idaho Virtualization Laboratory at ISU said, "It's just really exciting to see people learning and building an exhibit that will hopefully impact people's lives and give them a richer understanding of what happens in Idaho when they're not really paying attention.'
The exhibit opens at 9 am this Saturday, January 18th and will be on display for one year.
