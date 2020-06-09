It was an exciting day for Portneuf Health Trust and the Greenway Foundation.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the completion of the new Greenway Trail.
The 10 foot wide, half mile long trail stretches from Terry Street near Franklin Middle School to the southern half of Portneuf Medical Center.
Shaun Menchaca, President & CEO, Portneuf Health Trust said, "And it's a component of a larger vision to connect the South Valley with the North Valley, connecting ISU to potentially the Northgate Complex. There's some more pieces that we have to do with that but this is part of the grander vision to connect safe bikeable, walkable trails.”
It was funded by Portneuf Health Trust and costed roughly $350,000.
