A new health clinic is open in Pocatello
'Nobility Better Health' has been open for a couple of months now.
Some of the services they offer are psychiatric care, brief counseling, and cosmetic services, just to name a few.
The owner of the clinic, Angela Allen says they have continuity of care in their clinic where they can see a patient and get labs done in the clinic and also see a family nurse practitioner for primary care and hormone therapy.
She says they treat the whole person not just one aspect of the person.
"I feel like overall our clinic has that vibe, that new up and coming kind of thing that is going to be convenience, you know, caring for the whole person, like I said,and all in one location and friendly staff and a great vibe there, so we're excited," says Angela Allen, Owner of Nobility Better Health.
They are open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
They are located at 415 North 3rd, Suite B.
