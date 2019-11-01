New ISU Alumni Visitor Center

A new building is in the works over at Idaho State University, and the Alumni Association is excited for their new home.
Cars zip along memorial drive as they head towards the Idaho State University campus.
Right next to Holt arena, the open lot will be the new site of the Alumni Visitor Center.
Ryan Sargent, Director of Alumni Relations, said "This is going to be a beautiful building on our campus that will act as the gateway to Idaho State University for our alumni as they come home and also as a visitors visit campus."
With the help of many donations they have raised 95 percent of their funding needed for the new building.
Sargent told us that "A very generous donor reengaged the Alumni Center project by giving us a very generous gift, and since that time more donors have jumped on board."
The new 22-thousand square foot alumni center will have a large venue to host up to 400 people.
Sargent said that "The new center will help us as a growing university meet our needs for our alumni and visitors as they come to campus."
Fund raising efforts have now focused to meet their 8 million dollar goal by the end of the year.
With fundraising nearly completed they expect to break ground for construction in 2020.
Donations that are given until the end of the year will be matched dollar for dollar by another generous donor.
To donate you can visit the alumni center's website at: https://app.Mobilecause.Com/vf/alumnicenter
