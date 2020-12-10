Idaho State University will be playing a role in the process of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in the Gem State.
The university bought a new freezer, which recently arrived on campus.
That freezer will now store some of Idaho's supply of a COVID-19 vaccine.
It was originally purchased to store various samples used for research, such as tissue, DNA or RNA samples.
The freezer has the ability to store items at a temperature of -86 degrees Celsius.
Pfizer's vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use on Thursday.
The vaccine has to be stored in -70 degrees Celsius. Southeastern Idaho Public Health purchased a new freezer to store the vaccine but the freezer isn't expected to arrive until January.
Idaho is expected to get its first wave of the vaccine within the next couple of weeks.
So the freezer at ISU will store the vaccine, when it comes to the Gem State.
“We actually got two of these freezers for our labs in Pocatello early this year but only began using one of them before the pandemic caused us to move to distance-based instruction and significantly impacted our research,” said Marvin Schulte, Chair of the Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at ISU. “We didn’t even fully unwrap the second one, but we knew we would need it eventually. I’m glad that they will be able to use it.”
Local hospitals have also reached to the university to have medical students help immunize Idahoans with the vaccine. Student pharmacists are trained in their first year to give shots.
“That’s going to be where we can help the most, by having students available to give shots,” says Dr. Kevin Cleveland, assistant dean and director of the Office of Experiential Education for the College of Pharmacy. “Our students are experienced. We’re ready to go out into pharmacies or other locations and administer vaccines. The drive-up flu shot clinics we have already done helped prepare the students in an even more realistic scenario to be ready for the COVID vaccine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.