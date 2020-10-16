When kids are young parents see a number of things. Sometimes it's an outburst or maybe even a tantrum.
But one salon owner decided to create a children's book that just might do the trick for children struggling to express their feelings.
"Counselors and told me that they needed these in u powers because children are struggling to relate," says CEO of Beautofullness Tami Hymas.
Hymas has written a kid's book describing various characters that go by "In U Powers."
The goal of these characters are to describe different sets of feelings and emotions that someone might be feeling, both proactive and reactive.
Proactive being examples of courage or love. Reactive being examples of fear or blame.
"That's why they're called the In U Powers. We can all relate to love and wisdom and courage looking for light and blame and shame."
According to Hymas, she's already received feedback from three licensed school counselors and multiple school teachers.
Hymas just happened to be discussing her idea with them and they've told her they're seeing kids understanding her format.
"The big thing is is kids get this parents get this counselors are getting this they just make sense."
Around 72 percent of negative behavior from kids can be connected to stress, according to Hymas. And according the CDC, 20 percent of U.S. children deal with a mental health disorder.
With this book, Hymas hopes it can go a long way in helping kids.
"The things we are already relating these characters to it makes it easier for them to identify through a character how they feel."
Hymas is also launching a Kickstarter for her project. If you would like to support her mission the Kickstarter launches October 19th.
