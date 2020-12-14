Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 18F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.