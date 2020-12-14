"Great to be with you guys today, I'm pretty excited as you would imagine taking over the lab director role at Idaho National Laboratory."
Dr. John Wagner begins his first full week as the new laboratory director, after being being appointed last month.
And while dr. Wagner may be new to the position he is no stranger to INL or nuclear science.
"I been at the laboratory almost 5 years now. I spent the last little more than 3 years as the associate laboratory director for nuclear and science technology here with this laboratory. So I am very familiar here with the nuclear portfolio with the laboratory."
His previous work experience also includes working at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, interning at Los Alamos National Laboratory, and working in the private sector.
Dr. Wagner plans to continue projects at the laboratory that are still in their early stages like space exploration.
"So right now nuclear technology powers the Mars rovers and there's a lot of interest in fission power for both establishing a presence on the moon as well as nuclear thermal propulsion to go to Mars."
Other projects include commercial utility and military energy use.
To view the press release from the INL and Dr. Wagner's bio, click here.
