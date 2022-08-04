A new Mexican restaurant is preparing to open this weekend.
Cielito Lindo is doing a soft opening this Saturday.
It is located at 1010 Pocatello Avenue, where Uncle Jim's used to be.
They will be serving a Mexican breakfast along with other Mexican cuisine.
They are open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day except Mondays.
Co-owner Eric Gutierrez says they have a few remodeling details to work out before they let the public in on Saturday.
"You know the service, I want to go like five stars. I want to just give the service that I always provide in the previous restaurants that I worked and I want to make the community feel like they're family here. They're welcome to come and you know try our chips and salsa," says Eric Gutierrez, Co-Owner.
Gutierrez says they've built a stage in the restaurant so they can provide entertainment and karaoke on Saturday nights.
