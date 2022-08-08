A local Mexican restaurant opened for business over the weekend.
Cielito Lindo is located at 1010 Pocatello Avenue where Uncle Jims used to be.
This week they will be training employees and ironing out details before their grand opening.
Co-owner Eric Gutierrez says he got the idea for the name of the restaurant from when he was living in Mexico and his family would all sing the song 'Cielito Lindo' during Karaoke at home and it reminded him of his family and his dream to one day own a Mexican restaurant and name it after that song.
Eric says that although Saturday was just a soft opening, they were busy with several customers trying out the new place.
"It wasn't a soft opening, I'm going to tell you this was a hard opening. It was packed. I've got to say thank you so much to everyone to support me and I love my personal. I'm so happy with the waiters, the waitresses, the kitchen guys. It was awesome. It was a battlefield, but we did it. We pulled it out," says Eric Gutierrez, Co-owner, Cielito Lindo.
They will be open all this week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
