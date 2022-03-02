On Monday KPVI introduced the new Miss Pocatello.
Now KPVI introduces her younger sister who was crowned Miss Pocatello's Outstanding Teen.
17-year-old Reagan Eubanks won the title Saturday night, the same night her sister took home a crown.
Her talent was also playing the piano.
Her social impact initiative is 'One Call Away' which is centered around bringing awareness to the suicide prevention hotline.
"Just like my sister, I chose it based off of personal experience. When I was in middle school I suffered from suicidal thoughts and depression and I didn't know who to talk to and I didn't feel like anybody would really care, so I wanted to let other people know that there is someone there to talk to and they are willing to listen," says Reagan Eubanks, Miss Pocatello's Outstanding Teen.
Like her sister Taylor, Reagan will also go on to compete for a state title in June.
