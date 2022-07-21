A new Peacock series is coming out based on a Pocatello native.
The series is based on Jan Broberg, who is known for having been kidnapped by a family friend at a young age.
Her name became well known thanks to the Netflix documentary 'Abducted in Plain Sight,' released in 2017.
The Peacock series will have nine episodes.
Jan says the series will tell the story of how they came to be friends with her kidnapper in the few years before her abduction.
She says they want people to understand they were just a good family that was targeted by a predator.
"It's the story well told in complete format so that you get the entire message of why we told our story, which is hopefully to help others see the very subtle grooming techniques that are happening to them in their own family or congregation or school and that we can prevent that happening to children," says Jan Broberg.
Jan is also starting a foundation to help people in similar situations and she has another book coming out.
