A new record was set with the Sixth Annual Drive Away Hunger Event.
From 4:00 to 6:00pm, KPVI along with Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan/Kia collected your donated food items for the Idaho Foodbank.
This year was a record setting year as 9,546 pounds of food was collected. That’s more than double the total amount that we collected in 2021. All of the food along with $244 in cash donations was delivered to the Idaho Food Bank.
We would like to thank Cole Chevrolet, Cole Nissan/Kia, Fred Meyer, the Idaho Foodbank, and of course our viewers for their generosity.
