If you've driven by the Bannock County Driver's License Office you may have noticed something. This morning, a line of people wrapped around the front of the building waiting to get inside.
Although, the line may not be as long as it appears.
New protocol is in effect in response to the novel coronavirus.
For the next few weeks, there will be controlled access into the building. Only one person allowed inside at a time.
There is also a 90-day grace period for expired licenses. So, there is no need to rush in.
The Idaho Transportation Department asks that people do what they can online. Services that must be done in person will be available, but will follow the new restrictions. People with questions about the new restrictions should call their local driver's license office.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "We don't want to shut government down. That's not what we're trying to do. We're not even trying to give panic. What we're trying to do is have everybody that can stay home. If you have to go out, don't go in great big crowds; and let's try this until April and see what happens."
Similar limited-access protocol is being implemented across the county and across much of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.