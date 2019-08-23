Information Provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities Idaho
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new family room inside Eastern Idaho Regional Medical center September 5th at 12 pm.
When children are seriously ill or injured, they need family the most. The Ronald McDonald Family Room provides a comfortable and supportive environment within the hospital where families can stay close to their child without having to spend all their time in a critical care environment. The Family Room is fully supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho staff and volunteers.
After the Ribbon Cutting, there will be a Community Open House from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. they will be giving tours and collecting wish list items to stock the Family Room during that time. Check out the online wish list to see what they still need. All items can be shipped to 3200 Channing Way, Ste 106 Idaho Falls, ID 83404 or dropped off during the open house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.