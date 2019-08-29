New Safety Features at IFSD No. 91 Schools

At Hawthorne Elementary School in Idaho Falls a new camera doorbell greets visitors.
Principal Katie Francis says, "It holds parents accountable, and any visitors that come into the building. They're forced to check into the office. So, we know who's in our building at all times and it gives us that extra level of just, kind of, security and safety for the kids."
Visitors do not have to use the camera doorbell unless they are visiting the school after hours but they will have to check in at the office before being buzzed in.
School District 91 has installed secure access systems at all of its elementary schools as well as some middle schools. For other principals, like Francis, it provides some peace of mind. However, safety isn't always cheap
D91 Director of Communications Margaret Wimborne says, "The district has invested about $580,000 in implementing these systems in these schools. And again, those costs involved new hardware, new software and also some construction."
These new access control systems are installed and will be up and running soon. On Tuesday the new security access systems will go into full effect at Hawthorne Elementary School and for the school district, that is 13 different schools with improved security features.
For visitors at other IFSD No. 91 schools that do not have a vestibule like Hawthorne, a camera doorbell will be the point of access even during school hours.
This may add a few minutes to a parent's visit at their child's school but school officials say it'll make the visit altogether more organized.
Francis says, "I feel like there's not a lot of extra time required. It just makes it a lot more streamline and it's really clear where you need to go and and where you need to be. So, there's not as many questions. So, as long as they just bare with us we'll figure it out."
This week, the district is sending bookmarks home with its students that will explain the new safety features and procedures for visiting parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.