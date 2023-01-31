Mountain America Credit Union recently launched a new scholarship program.
The 'Elevate Scholarship Program' will grant a total of $300,000 dollars or 120 scholarships of $2,500 dollars each, to high school students who plan to attend higher education institutions this fall.
Recipients will be chosen based on school records, character and core values, work ethic and experience, community involvement and contributions and leadership in action.
"We really believe in investing in education. It's something that we've been passionate about for a long time. We've done scholarships in the past, but never at this level and so to see a scholarship program at this level just displays our commitment in to helping the people in our footprint find a higher quality of life and finding ways to pursue higher education, whether that's a university, whether that's at a two-year college, a community college or even technical schools, which these scholarships apply to as long as they're accredited," says Marissa Bernards, Mountain America Foundation.
The online application closes Sunday, February 12th at 11:59 p.m.
Membership in the credit union is not mandatory to apply.
To apply go to macu.com/graduate.
