It was an exciting day for Bannock County.
There were two new swear-ins that took place this morning at the Bannock County Courthouse.
Tony Manu was sworn-in as the new Bannock County Sheriff, replacing Lorin Nielsen who was with Bannock County for over 40 years.
Jeff Hough was sworn in as the new Bannock County Commissioner, replacing Steve Brown.
Tony Manu, Sheriff, Bannock County said, "Taking over that title is an honor and it's a challenge because there's a lot of things especially now-a-days in today's climate with law enforcement it's a challenge more-so than it has been in the past."
Tony Manu has been with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office for 28 years since 1992.
