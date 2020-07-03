The Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Idaho National Laboratory are honoring its veterans with a welcome sign.
The sign was unveiled earlier today by Mayor Rebecca Casper, IDA Executive Director rick Cloutier, and members of the lab joining via video call.
Cloutier -- a veteran himself -- says a small gesture like this shows support for our veterans and lets them know they're never forgotten.
"I's a very important thing to me today,” said Cloutier, “You know there's a statistic that there's about 22 veterans a day on average that commit suicide, so if we can have something up here that welcomes a veteran when they need it the most then it's a very important thing, and we did a great thing."
According to Mayor Casper 13 percent of the Idaho National Laboratory's workforce are veterans.
She says they also played a part in making this unveiling come true.
