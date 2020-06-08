Monday, Governor Brad Little visited cities across the state, including Idaho Falls, to announce the state's plan to use federal funds to help property taxpayers save money.
Governor Little says, "A new plan that leverages relief funds to cover local public safety personnel salaries."
Idaho received more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid through the CARES Act. Monday, the governor announced a large sum of that money will go to cities and counties across the state to pay for the salaries of police, fire, EMS and other public safety personnel.
Governor Little says, "The move is expected to provide 200 million in property tax relief."
To provide relief to property taxpayers, local governments will have to work closely with the state. Governor Little says, "You [city and county leaders] certify that to us, that you will take that [cost of public safety personnel salaries] off your property taxes and we'll back fill it to the tune of 103 percent to make sure there aren't any gaps."
Local leaders, like Bonneville County Commissioner Roger Christensen, are hopeful for the new plan. Christensen says, "Cities and counties have a unique opportunity before us to support our local public safety personnel and pass the savings directly to the tax payers."
This announcement comes just days after the governor's office announced its back-to-work cash bonuses which will offer up to $1,500 cash to Idahoans who return to work.
The two new plans for using federal coronavirus aid are both meant to help stimulate the economy as it continues to rebound. Governor Little says, "The longer there's not money in people's pockets, taxpayers, consumers, small businesses, large businesses, the longer it's going to take us to get back to where we want to be."
The governor's Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee will finalize the plan on June 10. When the plan is finalized, more details will be available on www.rebound.idaho.gov.
