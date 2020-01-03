Friday morning the Pine Ridge mall welcomed the newest member of their mall family at the grand opening of Diva G's.
With a new store opening up in the mall, the owners of Diva G's were excited to show off their new salon.
We were able to ask them why they chose pine ridge mall for their location.
Marvin Goldstein, Co-Owner of Diva G's, stated "the location actually stood out for us as far as choosing the pine ridge mall is it already has a good structure as it is already."
Location for a business is always important and the mall not only provides a good structure but also other services.
Drake Taylor, General Manager of Pine Ridge mall, told us what the mall offered stores there.
"The mall itself is equipped to provide marketing services and other services such as events and so forth, that other leasing opportunities might not be able to provide."
Future growth not only is prosperous for a business such as the mall or Diva G's but also for the community.
Taylor, stated how this worked in fulfilling the mall's mission.
"The mission of the mall is to provide value to the community, to become the centerpiece this community deserves and to add something like diva g's, these quality people and quality operators and this quality business adds value to the community."
The new store opening here in Pine Ridge mall is growth that the mall is looking to continue going on through 2020.
When asked what sets Diva G's apart from other already established salons marvin said.
"Our salon, we offer wigs. We offer extensions. We offer a membership program as well."
And this is not the first time that Marvin and Kelly Rae have invested in the community, as this is now their second business in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
