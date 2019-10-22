A new study says Idaho pays its firefighters the 14th lowest in the nation.
The study, conducted by Frontpoint, used data from the the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Idaho's annual average salary for firefighters is just under $40,500.
Firefighters in Utah make almost $38,000, in Montana just over $49,200 and in Wyoming just over $43,800.
This summer in Pocatello, the city conducted fire union salary negotiations and increased salaries 2.04 percent.
But union representatives say the Pocatello fire department salary is still about 16% less compared to other fire stations of comparable size.
"In the recent past, in the past five years, we've had close to ten members leave to go work for another fire department,” says Andy Moldenhauer, the Pocatello fire union president.
“Which is something that we...historically haven't seen."
Firefighters bring home the most money in California, where the annual mean income is just over $81,000.
The lowest firefighter salaries come out of Mississippi, where the annual mean income is around $30,400.
Read the full study here: http://blog.frontpointsecurity.com/firefighter-salary-2019/
