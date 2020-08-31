Heading to the new Costco in Idaho Falls may cause your head to spin in circles.
The roundabout is here to stay as the City of Idaho Falls has concluded that it would be safer for traffic.
Kent Fugal, City Engineer for the City of Idaho Falls, explains why.
"We had a study done to look at the capacity of this roundabout, look at the additional traffic that would be coming from Costco, and determine whether this was the appropriate solution. And really there was no reason to remove it."
Besides traffic control being one of the primary reason for the roundabout; reducing accidents is a huge factor, especially ones that lead to injury or even fatalities.
Fugal said, "The serious crashes are, you know greatly, greatly reduced. Fatalities are essentially eliminated at roundabouts."
And while the new traffic pattern is still something to get used to, the city has partnered with I.E. Productions and released a video that explains how to use the multi-lane roundabout.
Fugal explains, "That is the reason why the city has produced the video we have and the sound bites we have, is to try to help people understand better how these dual lane roundabouts work."
The City of Idaho Falls wanted to remind drivers that whether at a stop light or roundabout, to know the laws and stay vigilant of your surroundings.
With Fugal reiterating to, "[...]also watch out for those who, for whatever reason it may be, are not doing what they should do so that you can avoid a collision."
To watch the video on roundabout safety and even too learn a bit of history behind it, click on the following link: https://youtu.be/CvKsoT-NdJo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.