New TV Show Films in Pocatello

A new show kicked off filming by stopping in Idaho. Last week was Boise, this week is Pocatello and next week will be Idaho Falls.
It's time to get those family heirlooms out of the attic.
All this week a new TV show called America's Top Buyer is calling Pocatello home.
The public is invited to bring its antiques, coins and any other rarities to the Hampton Inn & Suites where the show is being filmed.
The Duke family and other appraisers offer free appraisals to those who come in to visit. If the price is right, they may make you an offer like they did with one Pocatello coin collector.
James Duke from America's Top Buyer says, "We did have a gentleman, today, sell us 20 one-ounce [American] Gold Buffalo proof coins. That was kind of a bigger deal. It was a nice deal. You don't usually get 20 proof buffaloes all at once."
America's Top Buyer bought those 20 American Gold Buffalo coins for more than $30,000. The show's executive producer says they plan on buying an additional 20 coins from the same seller.
The Pocatello episode is scheduled to air on different streaming services September 8, 2019.
For more information on where to stream the episodes, or how to get those family heirlooms appraised by the Duke family, visit http://atbrealitytv.com/
