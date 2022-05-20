Shantay Bloxham will officially be taking over as CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho on June 6th.
Bloxham has been with the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency for 15 years and 10 of those years she's been in a leadership position.
Deb Hemmert will be the interim CEO of SEICAA.
Bloxham says it will be a bitter-sweet transition from SEICAA to United Way.
"I'm excited to of course still be connected to this work in our community. It's what feeds my soul and be able to do that in a little bit of a different angle and we know United Way serves as the community backbone to support agenices like SEICAA, you know who are doing the good work, so I'm really looking forward to more of that global, you know, that more universal connection to all of the amazing work that's being done in our community," says Shantay Bloxham, CEO United Way of Southeastern Idaho
