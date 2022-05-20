Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. The Freeze Warning has expired. There is a high likelihood that another Freeze Warning will be needed tonight. * WHERE...The American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&