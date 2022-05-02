Thanks to Melaleuca, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies now have more protection when out on patrol.
Melaleuca made a generous $50,000 donation to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to get new state-of-the-art bullet proof vests. With new technology, these vests are significantly lighter than the average bullet proof vest, and these are also capable of withstanding multiple hits from high-caliber rifles and firearms.
“They’re soft armor that is coupled with a rifle plate,” explains Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse, “traditionally, plates have been extremely heavy and not something that you could wear for an extended period of time. These plates are light, they are about two pounds per plate. To give you an idea, I think that my first rifle plate was 12 or 14 pounds per plate, so extremely light compared to what is traditionally out there and it is wearable so that the deputy that has this can have a rifle-graded armor. What I mean by that is it can stop rifle rounds rather than handgun rounds.”
These new high-tech body armor vests were gifted to the officers in February, and they were each custom fit. These vests are a huge improvement to the sheriff’s office current soft armor vests that are only created to stop a pistol round. Angel Armor is the company that created these vests, and in order to have them be sent out to police officers, they have to go through federal testing. Sheriff Hulse says these new vests mean a lot to the sheriff’s office.
“Well, obviously it is about keeping our people safe,” says Sheriff Hulse, “one of the portions of our mission statement is that everything we do, we do it keeping deputies safety paramount in what we do. So that is one of the things that keeps up with our mission statement, is we are trying to keep people safe, as they are out there doing their difficult job for the community.”
